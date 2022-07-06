UrduPoint.com

Power Loom Worker Electrocuted

Power loom worker electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :A young power-loom worker was electrocuted in a factory in Thikriwala police station precincts.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that 41-year-old Shabbir, son of Taufail, of Jhang City, was busy in routine work in a power-loom factory situated at Chak No 66-JB Dhandra when he received fatal electric shock from a short-circuiting machine.

As a result, he died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took boy into custody and started investigation, he added.

