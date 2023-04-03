UrduPoint.com

Power Loom Worker Shot Dead In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 07:34 PM

A power loom worker was killed by unidentified accused in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area here on Monday

Police said Yasin of Mohalla Sadiqabad was going on his duty when the accused shot him dead near Baseline, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and fled away.

A police team reached the crime scene and shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy.

Police collected forensic evidence and started investigation.

