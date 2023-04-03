Power loom worker shot dead in Faisalabad

A power loom worker was killed by unidentified accused in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :A power loom worker was killed by unidentified accused in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area here on Monday.

Police said Yasin of Mohalla Sadiqabad was going on his duty when the accused shot him dead near Baseline, Ghulam Muhammad Abad and fled away.

A police team reached the crime scene and shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy.

Police collected forensic evidence and started investigation.