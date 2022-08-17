UrduPoint.com

Power Loom Workers End Protest

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 09:49 PM

Power loom workers end protest

The power loom workers have ended their protest after successful negotiation with district administration, here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The power loom workers have ended their protest after successful negotiation with district administration, here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of local administration said that the power loom workers had been demonstrating for the last two weeks against low payment of their wages and they also blocked Jhang-Faisalabad Road by staging a sit-in in main intersection of Airport Chowk which caused a great deal of difficulties for the travelers and commuters.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh called the workers' leaders in his office and after successful negotiation the workers agreed to end their protest.

The district administration assured them that 15 percent increase would be made in the payment of power loom workers from July 21, 2022 in addition to providing social security cards to all workers on priority basis.

The DC also directed the Labour department to ensure installation of earth breakers in all power loom factories within 15 days so that protection could be provided to the workers against short-circuiting power loom machinery.

On this assurance, the protestors ended their sit-in and Jhang-Faisalabad Road was opened for all kinds of vehicular traffic from Airport Chowk after fortnight.

SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Muhammad Umar Maqbool, SP Hafiz Kamran, DSP Sadar Akhtar Waince, representatives of Pakistan Labour Qaumi Movement and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Protest Road Traffic July All From Airport Labour

Recent Stories

48 challan tickets issued to Public Service Vehicl ..

48 challan tickets issued to Public Service Vehicles

19 seconds ago
 Zartaj Gul calls on CM Punjab

Zartaj Gul calls on CM Punjab

20 seconds ago
 UN Envoy Meets With Myanmar Military Chief, Reques ..

UN Envoy Meets With Myanmar Military Chief, Requests Meeting With San Suu Kyi

22 seconds ago
 NDRMF to set up 5 fire centers in Balochistan for ..

NDRMF to set up 5 fire centers in Balochistan for copping untoward forests' inci ..

23 seconds ago
 Electricity Demand in Spain Down 3.7% One Week Int ..

Electricity Demand in Spain Down 3.7% One Week Into Energy Saving Plan - Reports

21 minutes ago
 Canada, UK, US Rank as States Having Biggest Probl ..

Canada, UK, US Rank as States Having Biggest Problems With Mounting Debt - Repor ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.