Power loom workers end protest

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The power loom workers have ended their protest after successful negotiation with district administration, here on Wednesday.

A spokesman of local administration said that the power loom workers had been demonstrating for the last two weeks against low payment of their wages and they also blocked Jhang-Faisalabad Road by staging a sit-in in main intersection of Airport Chowk which caused a great deal of difficulties for the travelers and commuters.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh called the workers' leaders in his office and after successful negotiation the workers agreed to end their protest.

The district administration assured them that 15 percent increase would be made in the payment of power loom workers from July 21, 2022 in addition to providing social security cards to all workers on priority basis.

The DC also directed the Labour department to ensure installation of earth breakers in all power loom factories within 15 days so that protection could be provided to the workers against short-circuiting power loom machinery.

On this assurance, the protestors ended their sit-in and Jhang-Faisalabad Road was opened for all kinds of vehicular traffic from Airport Chowk after fortnight.

SSP Operations Muhammad Afzal, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Muhammad Umar Maqbool, SP Hafiz Kamran, DSP Sadar Akhtar Waince, representatives of Pakistan Labour Qaumi Movement and others were also present in the meeting.