Power Looms Association Demands Special Package For Industry

Published May 05, 2024 | 03:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) Power Looms Association demanded of the government to reduce prices of electricity in order to revive power looms industry.

Thousands of the people are associated with the power looms industry and they are under immense stress due to the worst crisis in this sector.

This was stated by Central Chairman Khalique Qandeel Ansari while chairing a meeting of the Association here Sunday.

He stated that thousands of extra-units were injected into electricity bills which aggravated the situation further. The power looms industry is unable to move forward due to high prices of electricity, he said.

He demanded of the government to introduce special package for the industry. He also called for action against employees of Mepco who were responsible for extra billing.

On this occasion, Chairman Haji Bashir Pehlwan, Muhammad Younis, Sanaullah Ansari, Farhan Shani and many others were also present.

