(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to Chief Minister for Energy Himayatullah Khan Thursday said hiring of a consultant for execution of 300 MegaWatt Hydro Power Project Balakot is under process while new project directors for four other power projects are being hired

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister for Energy Himayatullah Khan Thursday said hiring of a consultant for execution of 300 MegaWatt Hydro Power Project Balakot is under process while new project directors for four other power projects are being hired.

Presiding over a meeting here to review pace of work on development power projects, he said the wheeling model of electric power transmission for industries in the province is successfully being run and during the month of June this year Rs 190 million revenue was earned.

He warned that delay in power projects would not be tolerated and directed the department to ensure timely completion of all energy sector projects.

He said that the KP government was consistently pursuing the case of hydel net profit and assured that soon the province would get its share.

Briefing the meeting, Additional Secretary Energey Zafar ul islam Khattak said that arrangments are being made for hiring of board members for the first transmission and grid company of the province, adding that through wheeling model the province provided cheap electricity to industrial units from 18 MW Pihor Power Houe and got encourging results.

He told the meeting that this year the KP province is expected to get Rs 230 million revenue from power projects.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Energy Zubair Khan, Chief Executive PEDO Engineer Naeem Khan and Chief Planning Officer Energy Tariq Khan.