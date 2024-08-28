Open Menu

Power Minister Forms Committee To Convert Imported Coal IPPs On Thar Coal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 11:15 PM

Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari on Wednesday constituted four members committee for conversion of three imported coal based IPPs developed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) framework to Thar coal

The committee would be headed by additional secretary power division. Other members of the committee included Director General (Thermal) PPIB Ali Nawaz, Shamsuddin Sheikh and CSO K-Electric Shahab Qadir, said a notification issued here.

The terms of references of the committee were included coordination with IPPs and other stakeholders for preparation of joint bankable technical and financial feasibility studies for conversion of plants to Thar Coal, look into the logistics for transportation of coal from Thar mines to projects’ sites, review and provide recommendations, way forward and implementation plan (if feasible) to the government based on conclusion of the said studies.

The committee will report to the Secretary Power Division and may co-opt or seek assistance from any of the relevant organizations/departments.

