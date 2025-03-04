Open Menu

Power Minister, Kyrgyzstan Envoy Discuss Bilateral Energy Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Avazbek Atakhanov on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari.

During the meeting, discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, emphasising energy cooperation between the two countries. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding collaboration in key sectors, especially in the power sector, said a press release.

Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari acknowledged the excellent brotherly relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan and expressed the desire to further enhance cooperation across various fields. He also highlighted the strong educational ties between the two nations, noting that a significant number of Pakistani students are pursuing higher education in Kyrgyzstan, reflecting the strength of its academic institutions.

The Minister briefed the Ambassador on the ongoing reforms being undertaken by the Government of Pakistan in the power sector, aimed at improving efficiency and sustainability.

He extended an invitation to Kyrgyz investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan's energy sector and participate in various projects. He also emphasized the potential for joint ventures in renewable energy.

The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan appreciated Pakistan’s reform efforts in the energy sector and expressed his country’s willingness to collaborate in areas of mutual interest. He noted that enhanced cooperation in power infrastructure and energy connectivity would contribute to regional stability and economic growth.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit and agreed to continue discussions on future projects that would strengthen economic and strategic ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

