Power Minister, Kyrgyzstan Envoy Discuss Bilateral Energy Cooperation
Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Avazbek Atakhanov on Tuesday called on Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari.
During the meeting, discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, emphasising energy cooperation between the two countries. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding collaboration in key sectors, especially in the power sector, said a press release.
Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari acknowledged the excellent brotherly relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan and expressed the desire to further enhance cooperation across various fields. He also highlighted the strong educational ties between the two nations, noting that a significant number of Pakistani students are pursuing higher education in Kyrgyzstan, reflecting the strength of its academic institutions.
The Minister briefed the Ambassador on the ongoing reforms being undertaken by the Government of Pakistan in the power sector, aimed at improving efficiency and sustainability.
He extended an invitation to Kyrgyz investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan's energy sector and participate in various projects. He also emphasized the potential for joint ventures in renewable energy.
The Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan appreciated Pakistan’s reform efforts in the energy sector and expressed his country’s willingness to collaborate in areas of mutual interest. He noted that enhanced cooperation in power infrastructure and energy connectivity would contribute to regional stability and economic growth.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation for mutual benefit and agreed to continue discussions on future projects that would strengthen economic and strategic ties between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.
Recent Stories
Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'
Buimerc Corporation Ltd. contributes AED20mln endowment building in Dubai to Fat ..
Salik reports AED2.3bln of revenue in 2024
Borouge updates investors on proposed creation of $60bln global petrochemical ch ..
EAD explores waste recycling, water management, nature-based solutions in Singap ..
US President Donald Trump halts all military aid to Ukraine
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia opt to bat first against India in first sem ..
UAE, Senegal officially kick-off 2026 UN Water Conference multilateral process
Speakers highlight women empowerment at LCWU
Infinix Unveils ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold: A Game-Changing Foldable Concept
Karachi reports over 10,000 street crimes in first two months of 2025
International Holding Company signs MoU with Lunate to join Ghaf Benefits
More Stories From Pakistan
-
15 arrested, narcotics arrested8 minutes ago
-
“Ramazan Sahulat Bazaars” monitored strictly to facililtate people: ADC8 minutes ago
-
KP-RETP signs contract agreements with Agribusiness Mobilization Partners8 minutes ago
-
International Civil Defense Day celebrations organized8 minutes ago
-
Virtual centre for child safety reunites two missing children with parents8 minutes ago
-
Power minister, Kyrgyzstan envoy discuss bilateral energy cooperation48 minutes ago
-
9 shopkeepers netted for overcharging prices of edibles48 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Dar urges collective efforts for national development58 minutes ago
-
Pb govt outsources healthcare and education services to enhance public welfare2 hours ago
-
Ramadan Dinner organized for patients under CM's instructions2 hours ago
-
KP assembly passes 'Control of Narcotic Substances (Amendment) Bill'2 hours ago
-
Dry weather with gusty winds forecast for Sindh2 hours ago