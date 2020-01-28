UrduPoint.com
Power Minister Seeks Report On Fake Meters Scam Within Week

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:44 PM

Minister of Power Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday ordered inquiry into fake meters scam and sought inquiry report within a week, sources said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th January, 2020) Minister of Power Omar Ayub Khan on Tuesday ordered inquiry into fake meters scam and sought inquiry report within a week, sources said.The Power minister has directed the inquiry team to conduct investigation into fake meters scam and present him inquiry report within a week.

He has appointed IESCO Director General as inquiry officer.Following the action, panic has created among the corrupt officers and officials'. The action has been taken after surfacing fake meters installation scam in Islamabad.Omar Ayub emphasized Secretary Power Irfan to hold corrupt persons accountable no matter how powerful they are.

He said a clear inquiry report with identification of corrupt officers and officials presented.The secretary has formed an inquiry committee comprises honest officers of the ministry.

The inquiry has been informed to not spare any officer if found guilty of corruption and corrupt practices.According to details, public have also started taking interest into the matter following formation of inquiry report.

The affected people in the area were planning to protest outside IESCO office in Islamabad soon.The sources have alleged that many powerful persons can also be taken into accountability. Earlier, the fake meter scam inquiry was handed over to officer Hameedullah, who was allegedly involved in fake meter installment at his house.The sources said that the real culprit of the fake meter scam is SDO Sajjad who through his fake contractors installed fake meters in Islamabad.

Later on, it was disclosed that the minor level officer has three plots in Ghauri Town and FIA has started inquiry into the matter.

