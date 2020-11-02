Power Ministry clarifies news item

Spokesperson Ministry of Power Division on Monday while clarifying a news item circulating in a section of press about figures discussed in meeting of Public Accounts Committee said that Power Division has never claimed to end circular debt completely

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Spokesperson Ministry of Power Division on Monday while clarifying a news item circulating in a section of press about figures discussed in meeting of Public Accounts Committee said that Power Division has never claimed to end circular debt completely.

The Power Division always explained that ratio at which circular debt was increasing would be reduced first and later it would be ended completely, said a statement issued here Monday.

The spokesperson further clarified that circular debt which was being piled up Rs 38 billion per month has successfully been reduced to about Rs 14 billion till February before Coronavirus.

However, circular debt again started piling up fast owing to special relief announced by the government to the consumers due to Coronavirus pandemic and suspending monthly and quarterly tariff adjustments, it further said.

Giving the comparison, the spokesperson said the circular debt was piling up Rs 38 billion per month during PML-N government tenure which had been curtailed to Rs 12 billion during a period of July 2019 to February 2020.

Only Rs 90 billion was added to circular debt in seven months during PTI government as compared to Rs 270 billion of PML-N tenure.

The government successfully curtailed circular debt to Rs 180 billion, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that an amount of Rs 300 billion was not charged from the consumers during March-June 2020 under monthly and quarterly adjustments due to COVID-19.

The government has to suffer additional Rs 150 billion loss due to reduction of demand of commercial consumers and defer-payment facility to the domestic consumers during the COVID-19.

The spokesperson said practical measures were being taken up Since August to curtail ratio of circular debt. Moreover, NEPRA has also started necessary action to determine monthly and quarterly tariff adjustments which would help bridge around Rs 300 billion shortfall.