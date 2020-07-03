UrduPoint.com
Power Ministry Contradicts News Item Aired By Private TV

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:36 PM

The Spokesman of Ministry of Power Division has strongly contradicted a news item aired by a private TV channel in which audit objections in audit report for fiscal year 2018-19 are dubbed as corruption

Terming the audit report a corruption without verification was very unfortunate and contrary to the facts, the spokesman said in a statement issue here Friday.

He said audit para was an important part of financial rules and regulations, adding that every department concerned prepared its reply as per rules.

The Departmental Accounts Committee reviewed all such audit objections and if deemed necessary some paras were referred to Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Parliament. He said PAC was the final forum for audit report and paras.

