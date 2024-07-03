Open Menu

Power Ministry Denounces Fake Bill Propaganda Against Awais Leghari

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Power Ministry denounces fake bill propaganda against Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Ministry of Power Division has condemned the attempt to tarnish the reputation of the Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari through the circulation of a misleading electricity bill in his name on social media.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry described this act as not only a blatant character assassination but also a manipulative tactic aimed at inciting public emotions.

The Ministry clarified that the bill in question was not merely part of a false propaganda campaign but also evidence of Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari’s adherence to the law and commitment to his national duties.

The bill pertains to an upper section of Fort Monroe Hill station, which is owned by the minister but has not been in use. The meter was legally locked in August 2023, a fact indicated in the unit column of the bill. In December 2023, the connection was legally disconnected after clearing all dues amounting to Rs. 10,766, as evidenced by the bill.

The meter was legally reconnected in June 2024, but no units have been consumed due to the lack of usage since then. The Ministry emphasized that the minister has always performed his national duties with dedication and hard work, providing daily services without accepting any salary or additional benefits.

Related Topics

Electricity Social Media Monroe June August December All

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier Le ..

Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024

3 hours ago
 Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de Fra ..

Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead

12 hours ago
 116 killed in stampede at India religious gatherin ..

116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

13 hours ago
 Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

Public Private Partnership Board meeting held

13 hours ago
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day

13 hours ago
 Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issu ..

Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues

13 hours ago
 Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles toward ..

Category 5 Hurricane Beryl kills 5, hurtles towards Jamaica

13 hours ago
 Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

Wimbledon day 2 results - 1st update

13 hours ago
 Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era ..

Global Digital Economy Conference usher in new era; global leaders

13 hours ago
 Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Gov ..

Democracy is actually name of rule of people: Governor

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan