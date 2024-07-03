Power Ministry Denounces Fake Bill Propaganda Against Awais Leghari
Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Ministry of Power Division has condemned the attempt to tarnish the reputation of the Federal Minister Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari through the circulation of a misleading electricity bill in his name on social media.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry described this act as not only a blatant character assassination but also a manipulative tactic aimed at inciting public emotions.
The Ministry clarified that the bill in question was not merely part of a false propaganda campaign but also evidence of Sardar Awais Ahmad Leghari’s adherence to the law and commitment to his national duties.
The bill pertains to an upper section of Fort Monroe Hill station, which is owned by the minister but has not been in use. The meter was legally locked in August 2023, a fact indicated in the unit column of the bill. In December 2023, the connection was legally disconnected after clearing all dues amounting to Rs. 10,766, as evidenced by the bill.
The meter was legally reconnected in June 2024, but no units have been consumed due to the lack of usage since then. The Ministry emphasized that the minister has always performed his national duties with dedication and hard work, providing daily services without accepting any salary or additional benefits.
