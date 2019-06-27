UrduPoint.com
Power Ministry Has Completely Failed To Perform: Abbasi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 03:10 PM

Power ministry has completely failed to perform: Abbasi

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that Ministry of Water and Power has completely failed to perform.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th June, 2019) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that Ministry of Water and Power has completely failed to perform.Speaking in National Assembly (NA), Abbasi said that biggest reason behind devastated economy is increase in the prices of gas.

When we left the government, there was enough electricity and gas supply in the country, he told.

