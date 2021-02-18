UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Ministry Rebuts Miftah's Tweets On Energy Sector

Faizan Hashmi 5 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:08 PM

Power Ministry Rebuts Miftah's tweets on Energy Sector

Ministry of Power Division on Thursday issued a point by point response to Miftah Ismail's tweets on Energy sector with accurate facts and figure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Ministry of Power Division on Thursday issued a point by point response to Miftah Ismail's tweets on Energy sector with accurate facts and figure.

According to the response issued by the Power Division, "the main reason for forced increase in base tariff is the "tsunami" of expensive and excess power capacity contracted by the previous PML government on "take or pay" basis that has hit the sector hard.

The previous government also did not pass on any tariff increase in its last year and left that burden to this government. Due to COVID-19, no increase in base tariff was allowed by the PTI government in 2020 to avoid burdening the consumers (which inevitable added to the circular debt buildup).

The Rs 1.95 tariff increase that has now being passed through is still much less than the actual cost of this faulty planning by the PML government, as determined by NEPRA.

The total compulsory annual capacity charges were Rs 185 billion (Rs 2.1 per unit in 2013 that increased to Rs 468 billion (Rs 3.98 per unit) in 2018.

Due to excess and expensive contracts inherited by the PTI government, these charges increased to Rs.860 billion in 2020 and projected to be a whopping Rs. 1455 billion (Rs.

10.82 per unit) in 2023.

Even assuming a 7+% annual increase in power demand (which is quite optimistic under any base case scenario), we shall have an almost 40% over supply situation in 2023 that the economy will have to pay for regardless of need.

It is an established fact that the power contracts signed by previous government were, on average, 25-35% more expensive than comparable regional bench marks.

Imported coal-based plants (including one in Sahiwal), with guaranteed 30-35% annual return on equity, are a policy disaster that we are now grapping with.

Wind and Solar based plants with tariffs now averaging Rs 20-25 per unit are crippling the power sector, compared to the Rs 6 per unit solar IPP tariff awarded during the PTI government's tenure last year.

The PTI government inherited a broken economy in an ICU that necessitated Rupee devaluation (kept artificially high by the PML government resulting in an unsustainable current account deficit), alongside increase in interests rates to control inflation. Since 60-80 % of the IPP tariff are denominated in US $, and almost 45% of the power generated on imported fuel, the power consumers have had to bear a tariff hike due to this faulty planning of the past.

Related Topics

Tsunami Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Nepra Sahiwal 2018 2020 Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Razak ratify progress in registration of various p ..

5 seconds ago

Colombian military committed 6,400 extra-judicial ..

8 seconds ago

IGP takes notice of rape cum murder of woman

9 seconds ago

Former US presidential candidate Bob Dole has lung ..

11 seconds ago

Eight killed in attack in northern Burkina Faso

3 minutes ago

Canada Imposes Sanctions on 9 Myanmar Military Off ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.