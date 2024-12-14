Open Menu

Power Ministry Strongly Refutes News Item Circulating In Print, Electronic Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Power Ministry strongly refutes news item circulating in print, electronic media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Ministry of Power Division has strongly refuted a news appeared in section of print and electronic media about termination of agreements with six more Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

The ministry termed the news competed baseless and clarified that no such development occurred from the government, said a statement issued here Saturday.

“If any such development takes place in the future, the government will communicate it to the public through official sources,” it further said.

