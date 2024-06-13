Power not suspended to PTI Secretariat: IESCO Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday clarified that the company has not disconnect power supply to the Secretariat of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf at G 8.

Power supply to the building was suspended due to possible internal wiring fault, said the IESCO spokesperson.

He said ensuring electricity supply to meter was responsibility of IESCO field formation. As per SDO Sector G 7, no complaint of power suspension was registered, he further said.