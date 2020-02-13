Power notifies suspension schedule in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Thursday issued a power suspension schedule for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 04:00pm, Mandra feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang (City), Fateh Jand (R), Laniwala, Tanaza Dam feeders, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Hameed feeders and surrounding areas.