Power of vote can change fate of nation: Gandapur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan Gandapur Monday said vote is of paramount importance in a democratic society for development and prosperity of the nations.

In his message in connection with the National Voters' Day to be observed on December 7, he said that democracy ensures basic rights to all and sundry in a society and it is responsibility of every individual to wholeheartedly participate in the election process and exercise his/her right to vote to elect right leadership.

Faisal Amin Gandapur urged people to participate in the local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and elect sincere representatives adding that local bodies are the nurseries of democracy.

He clarified that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the only political party that came into power after 23-year of political struggle of the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the party has become a symbol of national unity and beacon of hope for the entire nation, adding that for the first the government has given right to vote to overseas Pakistanis and introduced EVM for eliminating the chances of rigging in elections.

He said that the PTI government would fully cooperate with the Election Commission to successfully make EVM a real success story.