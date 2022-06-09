Power outage in LU hospital leaves patients in distress

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The power outage at Liaquat University Hospital City Branch lasted for 12 hours on Wednesday, leaving patients in severe distress.

Hesco's technical teams failed to find fault in hospital's power supply, which caused the power outage for all the day.

Due to the power outage, large units of the hospital and air-conditioning system were shut down, causing severe distress to the patients.