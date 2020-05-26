UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Outage To Pumping Station Disrupted Water Supply To Karachi : KW&SB

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 08:30 PM

Power outage to pumping station disrupted water supply to Karachi : KW&SB

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) on Tuesday said over 60 million gallons of water could not be supplied to Karachi due to electricity breakdown on Dhabeji pumping station between Monday and Tuesday night.

The Water Board had restored the water supply to Karachi after resumption of power supply at round 02:10 a.m in the night between Monday and Tuesday, said a spokesperson of KW&SB on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Karachi Electricity Water Million

Recent Stories

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

4 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

5 hours ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

7 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.