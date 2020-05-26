Power outage to pumping station disrupted water supply to Karachi : KW&SB

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB) on Tuesday said over 60 million gallons of water could not be supplied to Karachi due to electricity breakdown on Dhabeji pumping station between Monday and Tuesday night.

The Water Board had restored the water supply to Karachi after resumption of power supply at round 02:10 a.m in the night between Monday and Tuesday, said a spokesperson of KW&SB on Tuesday.