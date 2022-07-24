Power outages affect drainage of rainwater: DC

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Acting Director General of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) and Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has said that the extensive power outages have made the drainage of rainwater difficult.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the DC said the drainage pumping stations were being operated with the help of power generators because Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) had suspended power supply to most parts of the district.

The power generators reduce the efficiency of the pumping stations by 75%, he said, adding, "Hyderabad has received around 100 millimeter rain since yesterday (Saturday) and it has not stopped." He said that as soon as the Hesco restored the power supply, the pumping stations would start working at their optimum capacity.

The DC said the officials of the district administration, HDA and Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) were in the field supervising the drainage efforts.