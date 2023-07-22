Power outages affecting water supply, drainage network in Hyderabad, says WASA

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has blamed the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for creating problems for WASA in ensuring uninterrupted water supply and the functioning of the drainage network in the city

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has blamed the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for creating problems for WASA in ensuring uninterrupted water supply and the functioning of the drainage network in the city.

In a statement issued here on Saturday the spokesman of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA), the parent organization of WASA, deplored that despite repeated assurances given to Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro, HESCO was carrying out unscheduled outages.

According to him, the company had assured the mayor that it would avoid the outages during the first 12 days of Muharram keeping in view that a large number of majalis and mourning congregations were organized in the city on a daily basis.

The spokesman said not only routine load shedding was being conducted, but unannounced outages and fluctuations in the voltage were also being witnessed.

He explained that the outages were affecting the functioning of the water filtration plants and pumping stations of the water supply and drainage.

He said WASA could not run its plants and stations with the help of the electric generators because of capacity issues.

The spokesman appealed to HESCO to address the concerns of WASA as well as the common citizens.