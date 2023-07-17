Open Menu

Power Outages Badly Impacts Business Activities: Nizam Arain

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Power outages badly impacts business activities: Nizam Arain

Pakistan People's Party Leader and well-known builder Chaudhri Nizam u Din Arain has said that Electricity load shedding has irritated residents of Hyderabad as 10 to 12 hours of load shedding was being carried out in Hyderabad and its surroundings daily which has increased the miseries of people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Leader and well-known builder Chaudhri Nizam u Din Arain has said that Electricity load shedding has irritated residents of Hyderabad as 10 to 12 hours of load shedding was being carried out in Hyderabad and its surroundings daily which has increased the miseries of people.

In a statement on Monday, he urged HESCO management to reduce the load from transformers besides maintenance of power installations because transformers were being blasted or damaged in most parts of Hyderabad due to unnecessary load on the transformers which were not being repaired for several days.

He said that Electricity was a necessity for every home and business.

He said that prolonged load-shedding has badly affected business activities and shopkeepers were not fulfilling their orders in time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Load Shedding Electricity Business Hyderabad From

Recent Stories

Russia Preparing for Possible Visit of Venezuela's ..

Russia Preparing for Possible Visit of Venezuela's Maduro - Novak

5 minutes ago
 Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Goo ..

Data of US, German Intel Employees Leaked From Google's Online File Scanner

5 minutes ago
 PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

PIMS's emergency block project to be extended

5 minutes ago
 North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue Wi ..

North Korean Leader's Sister Dismisses Dialogue With US

10 minutes ago
 Traffic police directed for enhanced public servic ..

Traffic police directed for enhanced public services and convenience to citizens ..

10 minutes ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance t ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation, Dubai Insurance to launch Employee Protection I ..

27 minutes ago
Women's skills camp concludes

Women's skills camp concludes

14 minutes ago
 Dengue Fever Could Cause National Health Crisis in ..

Dengue Fever Could Cause National Health Crisis in Bangladesh - Officials

14 minutes ago
 Germany's China Strategy Shows US Trying to Push A ..

Germany's China Strategy Shows US Trying to Push Allies Away From Global Rivals ..

14 minutes ago
 Bangladesh Issues License for Delivery of Russian ..

Bangladesh Issues License for Delivery of Russian Nuclear Fuel to Rooppur NPP - ..

16 minutes ago
 Mishal, Organic Pakistan sign MOU to work on agro- ..

Mishal, Organic Pakistan sign MOU to work on agro-economy, climate change

16 minutes ago
 FBL appoints new Chairman of Board of Directors

FBL appoints new Chairman of Board of Directors

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan