Power outages badly impacts business activities: Nizam Arain

Pakistan People's Party Leader and well-known builder Chaudhri Nizam u Din Arain has said that Electricity load shedding has irritated residents of Hyderabad as 10 to 12 hours of load shedding was being carried out in Hyderabad and its surroundings daily which has increased the miseries of people

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Leader and well-known builder Chaudhri Nizam u Din Arain has said that Electricity load shedding has irritated residents of Hyderabad as 10 to 12 hours of load shedding was being carried out in Hyderabad and its surroundings daily which has increased the miseries of people.

In a statement on Monday, he urged HESCO management to reduce the load from transformers besides maintenance of power installations because transformers were being blasted or damaged in most parts of Hyderabad due to unnecessary load on the transformers which were not being repaired for several days.

He said that Electricity was a necessity for every home and business.

He said that prolonged load-shedding has badly affected business activities and shopkeepers were not fulfilling their orders in time.