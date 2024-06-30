Open Menu

Power Outages Causing Water Shortage In Hyderabad; HWSBC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2024 | 09:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) The Hyderabad Water and Sewerage board Corporation (HWSBC) has said that prolonged power outages were causing the water shortage in many parts of Hyderabad, as the agency's filtration plants and pumping stations were affected by the power outages.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Corporation's spokesman lamented that the officials of HWSBC had requested the officials of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to resolve the issue of extensive load shedding and unscheduled outages. He acknowledged that during the prevailing hot and humid weather, the Board could not ensure uninterrupted supply of water because of the outages. According to him, three water filtration plants were being supplied electricity through two alternate feeders but the outages occurring during the same hours had turned the dual supply useless.

The spokesman reiterated that once the water shortage was created in the city, it took HWSBC from 2 to 3 days to restore the normal supply. However, he deplored, the ongoing outages were not allowing the corporation to restore the normal supply even after 3 days.

He recalled that HESCO had announced an extended outage on the 11 KV New Shahbaz and Bhitai Feeders for June 29 from 6 am to 12 noon. But, he told, the supply was resumed after 8 hours by 2 pm on both the feeders which powered their filtration plants.He cautioned that the month of Muharram was about to start and the prevailing outages would not allow the corporation to address the water shortage problem.

