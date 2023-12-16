Power pilferage at 2 tube-wells detected

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Baseerpur Sub-Division SDO Farhan Sheikh, along with his staff, conducted search operation and found that owners of two tube-wells were stealing electricity from the main supply line, according to the company's spokesman here on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Baseerpur Sub-Division SDO Farhan Sheikh, along with his staff, conducted search operation and found that owners of two tube-wells were stealing electricity from the main supply line, according to the company's spokesman here on Saturday.

On the spot, he added, both the connections were disconnected and the relevant transformer was taken down and an application for FIR registration against the accused has been submitted with concerned police station. The accused have also been fined Rs 1,475,000 by the LESCO.