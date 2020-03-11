Power pilferage at cotton factory in Faisalabad

FESCO task force unearthed power pilferage at a local cotton factory and imposed a fine of Rs. 10 million on the accused pilferer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) : FESCO task force unearthed power pilferage at a local cotton factory and imposed a fine of Rs. 10 million on the accused pilferer.

FESCO spokesman said on Wednesday that on a tip-off their team conducted surprise check at a cotton factory in Mianwali and found that the accused were stealing electricity from power transformer.

However,the factory owner along with his accomplices put up resistance and also abused FESCO team.

The officials issued a detection bill of Rs.10 million to factory owner, and filed complaint at Piplan police station ,,the spokesman added.