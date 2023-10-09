Open Menu

Power Pilferage Detected At Johar Town’s Usman Plaza

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) During a grand operation against power thieves, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco)

detected electricity theft at Mehar Usman Plaza in Shah De Khhoi area of Johar

Town Sub-Division.

Following instructions by Lesco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider, Director (Customer Services) Rai Muhammad Asghar is supervising the anti-theft campaign, according to the company’s spokesman here Monday.

He said that Johar Town Sub-Division’s SDO Irfan Ali along with his team and the police conducted a search operation in Shah De Khhoi area and detected electricity pilferage at Mehr Usman Plaza consisting of 30 rooms/flats.

The team also found that around 40 ACs were being operated on the electricity stolen from direct supply through a four-core cable. The team disconnected the illegal connection and submitted an application in the local police station for registration of FIR against the accused.

The spokesman added that the accused were also charged 105,000 units as detection

bill totaling Rs 07 million.

