Power Pilferage Detected At Pharmacy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2023 | 06:04 PM

An inspection team of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected electricity theft at Ashfaq Pharmacy in Nagra Chowk in Dholanwal Sub-Division

Company’s spokesman told the media here on Wednesday that Dholanwal SDO led the inspection team during a search operation against the electricity thieves and found that owner of the pharmacy was stealing electricity by hooking directly from the transmission line of LESCO.

The inspection team seized the wire used in the theft and also got registered a case against the accused in Nawankot Police Station.

The electricity pilferer was also charged a detection bill worth Rs 200,000.

