Power pilferage detected at pulses factory

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :FESCO team detected power pilferage at a pulses factory in the area of Thikriwala police station.

On a tip-off, FESCO team under the supervision of Technical Officer Ali Waqar Warraich conducted a surprise raid at a pulses factory in Mian Town Chak No.67-JB and detected power pilferage.

The accused had been stealing electricity by installing fake commercial meter for a long time.

FESCO team cut the connection and issued detection bill to the factory owner Muhammad Farhan by imposing heavy fine.

A report has also been forwarded to Thikriwala police for the registration of a case against the accused under electricity theft act.