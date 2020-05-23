UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Pilferage Detected At Pulses Factory

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 08:42 PM

Power pilferage detected at pulses factory

FESCO team detected power pilferage at a pulses factory in the area of Thikriwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :FESCO team detected power pilferage at a pulses factory in the area of Thikriwala police station.

On a tip-off, FESCO team under the supervision of Technical Officer Ali Waqar Warraich conducted a surprise raid at a pulses factory in Mian Town Chak No.67-JB and detected power pilferage.

The accused had been stealing electricity by installing fake commercial meter for a long time.

FESCO team cut the connection and issued detection bill to the factory owner Muhammad Farhan by imposing heavy fine.

A report has also been forwarded to Thikriwala police for the registration of a case against the accused under electricity theft act.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Police Station Fine FESCO

Recent Stories

UAE leaders send condolences to Pak President for ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima Volunteering Programme conducts 15, ..

1 hour ago

Italy opens ancient Greek site as lockdown eases

4 minutes ago

Temperature, humidity rise may cause slow down in ..

4 minutes ago

Leaves of Metropolitan Corporation Faisalabad staf ..

4 minutes ago

Two months ban on bathing, swimming in sea imposed ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.