Power Pilferage Detected In Faisalabad

Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:30 PM

Power pilferage detected in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) task force detected power pilferage at a village near Rehme Shah on Thursday.

According to Fesco spokesperson, electricity was being stolen from the main 11-KV power cable by installing direction connection.

The cable passed over the workshop of Muhammad Amin electrician in Chak No 544-GB, from where the power was being stolen.

The accused was supplying electricity to 10 nearby homes through underground wiring. The accused had installed solar panel plates on the rooftop of his home to cheat the Fesco teams.

The team got registered a case against the accused Muhammad Amin with Mureedwala police station.

