Power pilferage in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Special vigilance teams of Gepco caught red handed as many as 54 accused consumers for stealing electricity directly from the main cables, or tempering their electricity meters in Sialkot district.

According to Chief Executive Gepco Mohsin Raza Khan,Gepco forwarded the application for registration of separate cases against the accused at local police stations.

