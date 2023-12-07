Power pilferer lawyer fires at PESCO team

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) An enraged lawyer who was caught red-handed while pilfering electricity through a tempered meter, fired at a PESCO team and threatened the officials of dire consequences in case of any action against him.

PESCO Spokesman said on Thursday the incident occurred in Momin Town at Dillazak Road where a lawyer, identified as Abrar Hussain was found guilty of pilfering power through a tempered electricity meter.

The lawyer came out of his house with a weapon in his hands and after using abusive language and threatening remarks, started firing at the PESCO team.

The spokesman said luckily no PESCO official was harmed in the incident however, a two-year-old child was injured during the ransacking.

The PESCO spokesman further said that the lawyer also called in his friends to join him, however upon arrival of the police, the lawyer and his accomplices escaped the area.

A case of firing at PESCO team, power pilferage and interference in official affairs was registered against the accused.