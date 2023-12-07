Open Menu

Power Pilferer Lawyer Fires At PESCO Team

Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Power pilferer lawyer fires at PESCO team

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) An enraged lawyer who was caught red-handed while pilfering electricity through a tempered meter, fired at a PESCO team and threatened the officials of dire consequences in case of any action against him.

PESCO Spokesman said on Thursday the incident occurred in Momin Town at Dillazak Road where a lawyer, identified as Abrar Hussain was found guilty of pilfering power through a tempered electricity meter.

The lawyer came out of his house with a weapon in his hands and after using abusive language and threatening remarks, started firing at the PESCO team.

The spokesman said luckily no PESCO official was harmed in the incident however, a two-year-old child was injured during the ransacking.

The PESCO spokesman further said that the lawyer also called in his friends to join him, however upon arrival of the police, the lawyer and his accomplices escaped the area.

A case of firing at PESCO team, power pilferage and interference in official affairs was registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Electricity Threatened Road PESCO Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

15 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

15 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

15 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

15 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

15 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

15 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

15 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

15 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

15 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan