Power Pilferers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM

Power pilferers arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 23 power pilferers

from various areas of the city.

According to a spokesperson here on Monday, task teams led by SDOs along with XEN

conducted operations in different areas and held 23 power thieves red-handed.

The accused were identified as Taimoor, Tahir, Tajamal, Farhat, Furqan, Fahim, Nabeel,

Nouman, Ali, Kamran, Sajaad, Waheedullah, Naimtullah, Abdullah, Farzand Ali and others.

Police registered cases and launched investigations.

