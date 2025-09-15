Power Pilferers Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) caught 23 power pilferers
from various areas of the city.
According to a spokesperson here on Monday, task teams led by SDOs along with XEN
conducted operations in different areas and held 23 power thieves red-handed.
The accused were identified as Taimoor, Tahir, Tajamal, Farhat, Furqan, Fahim, Nabeel,
Nouman, Ali, Kamran, Sajaad, Waheedullah, Naimtullah, Abdullah, Farzand Ali and others.
Police registered cases and launched investigations.
