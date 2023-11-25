Open Menu

Power Pilferers Arrested In Rachna Town

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Power pilferers arrested in Rachna Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) inspection team of Rachna Town Sub-Division got arrested power pilferers by police after they were stealing electricity again.

According to a Lesco spokesman here Saturday, the Rachna Town SDO Muhammad Khalil Kashif, in an anti-theft operation, disconnected power supply to Paienda Hospital and Pharmacy stealing electricity by hooking on main transmission line a few days ago.

In another operation along with police, the Lesco team headed by SDO rechecked the connection and found that the accused have hooked up wire again on the light transmission line and were pilfering electricity.

This time, the accused were arrested on the spot by police and an FIR application had also been submitted in the area police station. SDO Khalil Kashif said that these accused were habitual power pilferers.

The Lesco also charged the accused with 10,000 units in the detection bill.

