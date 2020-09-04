UrduPoint.com
Power Pilferers Booked In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 02:38 PM

Power pilferers booked in sargodha

FESCO task force has caught another seven people involved in electricity theft across the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :FESCO task force has caught another seven people involved in electricity theft across the district.

Police source said here on Friday that FESCO Tack Force had conducted raids at chak no.

45 SB,Islampura, chak 30-NB including various areas and red handed caught seven people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.They were: Muhammad Ameer, Muhammad Awais, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Shahbaz and others.

On the separate reports of authorities police had registered separate cases.

