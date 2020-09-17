Power pilferers booked in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force has caught seven people involved in electricity theft.

Police said on Thursday that FESCO task force conducted raids at Sumbhal colony, Mateela, Haveli Nathoka and other areas and caught red handedseven people involved in stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

Police had registered separate cases on the report of the FESCO.