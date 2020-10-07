Power pilferers booked in sargodha

FESCO task force has caught nine persons involved in electricity theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :FESCO task force has caught nine persons involved in electricity theft.

Police said here on Wednesday that FESCO Task Force had conducted raids at different areas of the Sargodha district including Sher Muhammadwala, Fateh Garh and Tartipur and red handed caught another nine people involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The others were--- Saqlain, Sheraz, Mazhar, Hamid, Riaz, Pervaiz and Kamran.

On the report of the FESCO authorities' police had registered separatecases against the power pilferers.