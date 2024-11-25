Power pilferers, defaulters held in Okara

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has conducted a special operation against electricity thieves and defaulters in its Okara Circle and caught dozens of electricity thieves and dead defaulters

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has conducted a special operation against electricity thieves and defaulters in its Okara Circle and caught dozens of electricity thieves and dead defaulters.

The company's spokesman said here Monday that on the instruction of Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider, operations were being conducted across the LESCO region.

Under the supervision of Superintending Engineer (Okara Circle) Syed Qurban Ali Shah, the X-En (Executive Engineer) Tariq Bashir checked various areas of his Division including Gogira, Jindarakha, GD-27, GD-28, Pir Qasimabadi, and Waan Lakha. During the checking, dozens of electricity thieves and dead defaulters were caught.

The LESCO teams not only disconnected the illegal connections but also got registered FIRs against electricity thieves in the respective police stations, besides charging them with detection bills.