Power Pilferers Detected In Manga Mandi

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Power pilferers detected in Manga Mandi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) conducted an operation against electricity thieves in Manga Mandi Sub-Division and found pilferage at Aziz Medical Cetre, 22 residential flats and a TV/internet cable service provider.

According to the company’s spokesman here Saturday, SDO Kaab Farooq, along with his staff, conducted an operation in his area and found that the Aziz Medical Centre management was stealing electricity through illegal hooking on the transmission line. Power supply to the centre was disconnected immediately and the accused was fined Rs 150,500 in the form of detection bill.

The team also checked 25 residential flats in the area of Glamor Adda and found that only three power meters were installed there, while the rest were stealing electricity directly from the main supply line. SDO Kaab Farooq disconnected all 22 illegal connections and charged detection bills to the accused.

During the inspection, the Manga Mandi SDO also disconnected power supply to the office of Rana Arshad Cable Network after detecting pilferage, and imposed a fine of Rs 165,500. In this regard, an FIR application against the three accused had also been submitted in the respective police stations.

