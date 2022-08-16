Power pilferers held

BOUREWALA , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Mepco team got arrested two alleged power pilferers on stealing electricity through connecting direct wires with electric installation.

According to SE Wapda, Sajid Hussain Gondal, Mepco team led by District Police Officer, Rana Shahid held raid at suburban area, Pakhi Mor.

It caught two people whose identity couldn't disclosed, were arrested red-handed for stealing electricity through direct connection.

Sajid Gondal said power thieves wouldn't be let free to commit crime leading to create shortfall of electricity.

He declared power pilferers as national enemy of the country who would be dealt with iron hands.