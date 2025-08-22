Power pilferers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) on Friday caught 14 people involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering during an ongoing crackdown.

According to a spokesperson,the task force team raided various areas of the district and caught Riaz, Tahir, Saqlain, Safiullah, Abdul Haleem, Waleed Khan, Hanzla, Farzand Arain, Tariq, Sufi Kamal and others.

The police registered cases against them.