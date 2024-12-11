Open Menu

Power Pilferers Nabbed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering.

They were identified as Imran Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others.

Police registered cases against pilferers.

