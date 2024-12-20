Power Pilferers Nabbed
Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 06:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Friday.
According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. They were identified as Usman, Rafaqat, Riasat, Sadaqat and others. Police registered cases against them.
Recent Stories
European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA
EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project
UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary
Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership
Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference
People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives
KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..
Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK
Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill
UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Plans for upgrading Mansehra hospitals discussed in meeting2 minutes ago
-
Cadet College Pano Akil hosts 11th annual Parents' Day ceremony2 minutes ago
-
Tribute paid to Shaheed rescuers2 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist hit to death2 minutes ago
-
Power pilferers nabbed2 minutes ago
-
Transgender community hails inclusion in drug free Peshawar campaign for rehabilitation services2 minutes ago
-
15 accused arrested3 minutes ago
-
LDA launches sustainable development projects in Gulberg Scheme12 minutes ago
-
CJP visits Rahimyar Khan jail12 minutes ago
-
PFA shuts spice unit12 minutes ago
-
SABS University achieves global recognition in UI GreenMetric rankings12 minutes ago
-
Indian Hindu pilgrims reach Katas Raj12 minutes ago