Open Menu

Power Pilferers Nabbed

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Power pilferers nabbed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Friday.

According to official sources, a task force team raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. They were identified as Usman, Rafaqat, Riasat, Sadaqat and others. Police registered cases against them.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Electricity Company From FESCO

Recent Stories

European Commission disburses additional €10 mil ..

European Commission disburses additional €10 million payment to UNRWA

18 minutes ago
 EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pe ..

EAD executes region’s first freshwater oyster pearl aquaculture project

32 minutes ago
 UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually ..

UAE indirect taxes yield AED10-11 billion annually: MoF Undersecretary

47 minutes ago
 Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strate ..

Digital Dubai, Dubai Future Foundation sign strategic partnership

48 minutes ago
 Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with ..

Sonakshi Sinha recalls actor refusing to work with her over age difference

1 hour ago
 People do not trust state institutions; they want ..

People do not trust state institutions; they want SC to handle everything: Justi ..

1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Mak ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Law establishing Al Maktoum Archives

1 hour ago
 KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, h ..

KP Apex Committee decides to remove all bunkers, heavy weapons from Kurram for p ..

1 hour ago
 Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolutio ..

Arab League welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on UNRWA

2 hours ago
 Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, ..

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma decide to leave India, settle in UK

2 hours ago
 Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bil ..

Govt, JUI-F hold meeting again on Madrassas’ Bill

2 hours ago
 UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

UAE leads global humanitarian efforts in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan