Power Pilferers Nabbed
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught seven power pilferers during an ongoing crackdown here on Friday.
According to official sources, a task force raided various areas of the district and caught seven accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering. They were identified as Imran, Haider, Bilal, Liaquat, Safdar and others. Police registered cases against them.
