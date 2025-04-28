Power Pilferers Nabbed
Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 14 pilferers involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering during an ongoing crackdown here on Monday.
Task force teams raided various areas of the district and caught Tanveer Khan, Hakeem Khan, Saqlain, Bakht Khan, Abdul Saboor, Waleed Khan, Hafizullah, Farzand Arain, Tariq, Jameel and others.
Police registered cases against them.
