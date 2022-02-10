UrduPoint.com

Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Published February 10, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 77 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 71,961 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.2 million fine was imposed on power pilferers while case was also got registered one of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

