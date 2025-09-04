Power pilferers netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 10 power pilferers from various parts of the region, on Thursday.

According to FESCO spokesperson, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), along with other staff, conducted operations against power theft in Tariqabad, Noori Gate area, Lahore Road, Queen Chowk and Muhammadi Colony and caught 10 people identified as Ghulam Rasool, Shah Saleem, Mujtaba Shah, Ahmed Sher, Noorullah, Amir Khan, Asmatullah, Ghulam Baqir, Shafique and Rabnawaz while pilfering electricity.

Further investigation was underway.