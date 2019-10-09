UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Price Raised By Rs1.78 Per Unit For October

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 06:42 PM

Power price raised by Rs1.78 per unit for October

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday allowed Rs1.78 per unit increase in electricity tariff for all power distribution companies on account of fuel price adjustment for electricity consumed in July

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday allowed Rs1.78 per unit increase in electricity tariff for all power distribution companies on account of fuel price adjustment for electricity consumed in July.

According to a press release issued by Nepra, the decision was taken in a meeting in Islamabad.

Following the recent increase, consumer will bear additional financial burden of Rs24.60 billion.Meanwhile, relief of only 13 paisas was also announced by the authority in the meeting. The relief has been given on account of fuel price adjustment for electricity consumed in June. The consumer will get a relief of Rs1.60 billion on the account of fuel adjustment.

Related Topics

Islamabad Electricity Nepra Price June July All Billion

Recent Stories

PBIF Terms Demand Deficit Resulting In Massive Une ..

2 minutes ago

A statistical review of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy four-d ..

11 minutes ago

5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts KP, no loss reporte ..

2 minutes ago

Pioneers of lithium-ion battery win Nobel Chemistr ..

2 minutes ago

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture or ..

2 minutes ago

Syrian Kurds Can Accept Anti-Aircraft Systems From ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.