Power price raised by Rs1.78 per unit for October

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th October, 2019) The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday allowed Rs1.78 per unit increase in electricity tariff for all power distribution companies on account of fuel price adjustment for electricity consumed in July.

According to a press release issued by Nepra, the decision was taken in a meeting in Islamabad.

Following the recent increase, consumer will bear additional financial burden of Rs24.60 billion.Meanwhile, relief of only 13 paisas was also announced by the authority in the meeting. The relief has been given on account of fuel price adjustment for electricity consumed in June. The consumer will get a relief of Rs1.60 billion on the account of fuel adjustment.