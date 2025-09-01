Power Restoration Gains Momentum In Flood-hit Areas
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 11:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) on Monday reported substantial progress in restoring electricity across flood-affected regions, with 169 feeders fully restored and 260 temporarily energized out of 437 impacted.
According to the Power Division’s latest report, power restoration remains a top priority, backed by active monitoring systems. Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO), and Hazara Electric Supply Company (HAZECO) have resumed partial or full operations, with Swabi and D.I. Khan fully restored and other areas expected to recover within days.
In PESCO’s jurisdiction — covering Swat, Buner, Shangla, Swabi, and D.I. Khan — 12 grids and 91 feeders were impacted.
The Power Division reported that 85 feeders have been fully restored, while 6 feeders are partially functional in Pesco.
Power restoration in Swabi and D.I. Khan has been completed, while work in Swat, Buner, and Shangla is expected to be finalized within two to seven days.
In GEPCO’s region, 10 grids and 87 feeders were affected.
Out of these, 80 feeders have been fully restored and 7 have been partially restored.
In LESCO’s operational areas — including Lahore, Okara, Sheikhupura, Kasur, and Nankana — 59 feeders were affected. The Power Division confirmed that 57 feeders are partially restored, with full restoration expected between September 2 and September 5.
Similarly, in FESCO’s areas covering Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Sargodha, Mianwali, and D.I. Khan, 26 grids and 73 feeders were impacted. So far, 1 feeder has been fully restored, while 72 feeders have been temporarily energized.
In MEPCO’s jurisdiction, 114 feeders were affected, all of which have been temporarily restored. The Power Division noted that as soon as floodwaters recede, complete restoration work will begin immediately.
In TESCO’s region of North Waziristan and Khyber, 10 feeders were affected, with 1 fully restored and 4 temporarily restored. Meanwhile, in HAZECO’s Mansehra region, 3 feeders were impacted, with 2 already fully restored.
The Power Division reiterated that complete restoration of electricity in flood-hit areas remains a top priority and said that monitoring mechanisms have been put in place to ensure timely recovery.
