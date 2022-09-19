Power restored as police register case on request of Mepco employees

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Police registered a case against three unidentified robbers after the protest of Mepco employees who were looted during duty hours a couple of days ago.

Lineman Riaz Hussain and assistant lineman Abdul Razaq both were deprived collectively of worth Rs.

10,590, two mobile phones with their service cards. The incident occurred on 17th of September at 7:30 pm between area of Chah Baloochi Walla and Gongay Shah here. Robbers equipped with rifles and pistols looted the employees on gunpoint as per details of the FIR.

Civil Lines Police Station said that it had registered the case after confirming the incident.