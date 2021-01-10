UrduPoint.com
Power Restored In Major Parts Of Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Power restored in major parts of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The prolonged electricity suspension left the metropolis in darkness for over eight hours on the intervening night of Saturday. The power was restored in major part of the metropolis around 8 a.m on Sunday.

A spokesperson of the K-Electric shared on a social media website that process of restoration of power was started in different areas of the city by the technical teams while the power was restored in North Karachi, Shara Faisal, F.B.Area, Baldia Town, Walika, PECHS, Airport and other areas.

The residents of the Jacob Line, Garden East, Old City Area, Saddar, Clifton, Tariq Road, Bahadurabad, Dhoraji, PIB Colony, various blocks of Federal B Area, Mangopir, Baldia Town, New Karachi, Orangi, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Landhi, Malir and Korangi sectors disclosed that the power was restored in most of the areas between 8 a.m to 09 a.m.

The residents of the Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar and Malir said that the electricity was restored between 12 pm to 01 p.m.

It should be noted that a major power breakdown occurred across the country on the intervening night of Saturday after which many cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar and Quetta, remained in darkness throughout the night.

Meanwhile, Managing Director Karachi Water and Sewerage board (KW&SB), Asadullah Khan said that the power supply to KW&SB's pumping stations was cut off from the intervening night of Saturday Sunday to 12 noon on Sunday, said Public Relations Officer, KW&SB, Rizwan Haider.

Asadullah said that after restoration of power, water supply from pumping stations was gradually restored as per normal.

Around 357 million gallons of water could not be supplied to Karachi from KW&SB pumping stations during power outage, Asadullah Khan said.

The MD Waster Board said that every possible step is being taken to address water shortage in the city.

He said that strict monitoring is being maintained to ensure equitable water distribution among the citizens and the people should cooperate with the Water Board in this regard.

